E-Scooter & E-Bicycle Theory Test Is Mandatory For All Users From 2022

E-scooters and e-bicycles, also known as power-assisted bicycles (PAB), have become a popular mode of transport amongst urban commuters here in Singapore.

To ensure the safety of all, authorities have ordered a mandatory theory test for all e-scooter and e-bicycle users from 2022.

Within the first 6 days of enforcement, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that their enforcement officers caught 26 users without the test certificate.

Offenders can face a fine of up to $2,000, jail for 6 months, or both.

Offence to ride e-scooter and e-bicycle without test certificate

Since 1 Jan 2022, all e-scooter and e-bike users have been required to take and pass a theory test before going on public paths.

On Friday (7 Jan), LTA shared on Facebook that their Active Mobility Enforcement Officers have been enforcing this requirement.

As of 6 Jan, 26 users were caught riding without the mandatory theory test certificate.

It is an offence to ride on e-scooters or e-bicycles on public paths without passing the test.

Offenders who are caught can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for 6 months, or both.

Test aims to improve safe riding practices

All riders must show their digital certificate when requested by enforcement officers.

The mandatory online theory test aims to improve awareness of active mobility rules, code of conduct, and safe riding practices amongst e-scooter and e-bicycle users.

Separate tests are available for the 2 motorised devices.

E-scooter users can take their test here, while e-bicycle users’ test is available here.

Hope public paths will be safer for all

Over the past years, Singapore has seen a slew of accidents involving e-scooters and e-bicycles.

Hopefully, with the enforcement of the theory test, public paths will be made a safer space for both riders and pedestrians alike.

