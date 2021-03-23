HSA & SPF Seize E-Vapes & Accessories During Operations On 18 Mar

With the usage of electronic vapes – which are illegal in Singapore – on the rise, government bodies have been clamping down on the importation of these devices.

Police and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers seized 1,157 e-vaporisers and 25,345 assorted pods in Singapore’s largest vape haul on 18 Mar.

Source

HSA is currently investigating 3 individuals. Among them is a 24-year-old, who is also being investigated by police for suspected weapon possession.

Operations started on 18 Mar

In a joint media release on Tuesday (23 Mar), HSA and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they received a tip-off regarding e-vaporisers consignments at Tuas.

On 18 Mar, 2 men who turned up to collect the prohibited objected were reportedly apprehended by HSA officers.

HSA officers also raided a flat along Serangoon North Ave 1 on the same day. The house was the residence of a 3rd suspect who allegedly sold similar illegal products.

In total, 1,157 e-vaporisers and 25,345 pods were seized from both locations. The street value of the confiscated objects amounted to $369,150, making it the largest e-vaporiser seizure by HSA to date.

Source

In addition to the e-vaporisers and other related paraphernalia, 2 knuckledusters and a dagger were found at the Serangoon flat. The weapons were seized by the police for investigations.

Source

All 3 suspects are currently assisting HSA with their investigations. The 24-year-old whose house was raided is also being investigated for possessing weapons.

E-vapes not allowed in Singapore

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, importing, distributing or selling harmful or imitation tobacco products are not allowed in Singapore.

These substances include:

Shisha tobacco

Smokeless tobacco

Chewing tobacco

Electronic vaporisers and related accessories

First-time offenders face a fine of up to $10,000, a prison sentence of up to 6 months, or both.

On the other hand, anyone found possessing a scheduled weapon faces a jail term of up to 5 years and at least 6 strokes of the cane.

Replacing a vice with another is never the solution

Kudos to HSA and SPF for their alertness which made the record seizure possible.

We can only imagine how many lives the stash of e-vaporisers could have affected if it wasn’t confiscated and seized.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from HSA.