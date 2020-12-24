Café De Nicole’s Flower Is A Winter Wonderland With Enchanting Christmas Trees

A winter wonderland with gorgeous flowers may seem like a faraway dream in our hot and humid country. But who knew this little piece of heaven could be a reality in our local cafés?

Café De Nicole’s Flower along Telok Kurau Road near East Coast has frosty pine trees and sparkly Christmas decorations for the holiday season.

Their all-day breakfast menu will whet your appetite through baked croissants, bread toasts, and skillet baked eggs.

Let’s take a peek inside this East Coast café that earns a spot on our holiday bucket list.

Café De Nicole’s Flower in East Coast is a winter wonderland

Stepping into this East Coast café seems to be a phenomenal experience. Couples looking to cure their winter travel bug should book this destination for romantic date nights.

The quaint café is a winter wonderland with silvery Christmas trees, shining baubles, and seasonal garlands.

Feel free to approach their reindeer stag and evergreen fir tree that could transport you to an extravagant rendition of the North Pole.

Look up and you’ll find hanging Christmas ornaments and frosted leaves that will remind you of the chilly weather in Japan and Korea this season.

For a tree-mendous time, impress your date with their Christmas tree bouquets to show your love and dedication.

All-day breakfast menu at Café De Nicole’s Flower

Foodies are in for a treat because they offer gorgeous yet delicious brunch meals.

Their Strawberry Pancake includes strawberry sauce, shredded strawberry chocolate, whipped cream, and vanilla ice cream for $19.90. Pair it with their tea sets to feel refreshed and ready for the year ahead.

Those who prefer chocolate are guaranteed to fall for this Dark Chocolate and Pecan Hazelnut Soufflé Pancake for $21.90. The dish is glazed with copious amounts of dark chocolate sauce, crushed pecans or hazelnuts, and juicy berries.

To stay consistent with the flower theme, they also have floral drinks from $7.90.

For example, Perfect Couple is literally a blooming concoction composed of bitter Uji Matcha and sweet potato.

How to get there

Café De Nicole’s Flower is a 15-minute bus ride from Eunos MRT station (EW7). If you ride bus number 15 and 155, you can alight right in front of the café.

Address: 224 Telok Kurau Road, #01-01, Singapore 423836

Opening hours: Mon – Fri: 9am – 8pm | Sat & Sun: 9am – 9pm

Telephone: 8338 8511

Website: Café De Nicole’s Flower

Nearest MRT: Eunos Station

Café for travel-starved locals

Travel-starved locals can momentarily visit this winter-themed wonderland to celebrate this holiday season.

While we may not be able to fly on a plane just yet, our latest vaccine shipments make us feel optimistic about our travel plans in northern countries for 2021.

For now, we’ll settle with rediscovering quaint yet surprising places like these around the island, and fall in love with Singapore all over again.

