28-year-old man dies after suspected drowning at East Coast Park, body found after 6-hour search

Police & SCDF deploy divers in search of man who died in suspected drowning at East Coast Park

A man has died following a suspected drowning incident at East Coast Park, after the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) carried out an extensive search operation lasting more than six hours.

SCDF told MS News that they responded to a call for water rescue assistance at about 12pm on 21 Dec.

Upon arrival, firefighters conducted a visual search from the shoreline, while marine firefighters searched the surrounding waters on board a Marine Rescue Vessel.

Divers from SCDF’s Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were also deployed to conduct an underwater search in the area where the person was last seen.

At around 6.40pm, SCDF rescuers retrieved a body from the shoreline. An SCDF paramedic pronounced the 28-year-old man dead at the scene.

Passer-by spots divers & marine vessel at East Coast Park

A Xiaohongshu user shared a post at around 3.09pm on the same day, showing police cars and SCDF emergency vehicles lined up at East Coast Park at about 2pm.

According to the user, the police had cordoned off a large area, prompting confusion about what had happened.

She said she saw police officers and SCDF personnel stationed along the shore, with divers in the water and a Marine Rescue Vessel visible further out at sea.

Paramedics were also seen preparing a stretcher nearby, while another diver stood close to several large air tanks.

Later that night, a commenter under the post claimed to have seen police bringing a body to shore and speculated that a drowning had occurred.

The police told MS News that preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

