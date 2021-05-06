Dog Involved In Hit & Run Accident Near ECP, Owners Appeal For Info

Losing a pet in an accident is devastating. It can feel a lot worse when we don’t know the people responsible for it.

A dog called Louis was involved in a serious hit-and-run accident along East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Thursday (5 May).

As told by his owners on Facebook, he had wandered off along the expressway before getting hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Louis is currently in critical condition at the vet. His owners are now appealing for information to help track down the driver.

Dog in critical condition after hit & run along ECP

According to the Facebook post by Ms Loh, the hit-and-run took place between 12pm and 1.30pm along ECP near East Coast Park.

Little Louis escaped from his dog groomer’s carrier and was hit by a car.

Ms Loh claimed that the driver responsible did not stop to check on the dog’s injuries and left him lying on the road. Thankfully, a kind driver stopped to send him to the vet.

In this heartbreaking photo, poor Louis is seen in a white conehead and a pink cast on one of its legs.

He is currently in critical condition, and the vet feared that he might not make it through the night.

On Thursday (6 May), Ms Loh updated in the comments section that Louis had a cardiac arrest but survived resuscitation.

While he’s still in critical condition but stable for the time being, he survived the first night. We pray that he will continue fighting for his life.

As the next 48 hours are extremely crucial, we’re hoping that he will survive this painful experience.

Ms Loh and her family are hoping to track down the driver responsible, so please contact her here if you happen to have relevant information or footage.

Hopefully, Louis will survive

Kudos to the kind-hearted driver for taking the injured Louis to a vet. Hopefully, the hit-and-run driver will be caught soon with the help of netizens.

MS News wishes Louis a speedy recovery.

