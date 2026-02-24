Eerie figure spotted in woman’s photo in Taiwan, couple rush to temple to seek help

Eerie figure spotted in woman’s photo taken in Taiwan

For many, seeing ghosts captured in camera is thrilling — but not when you’re also in the image.

This was the case for a couple in their 60s, who were rightfully spooked upon noticing an eerie, unidentified figure in one of their photos taken in Taiwan.

According to ETtoday, the couple surnamed Lin (transliterated from Mandarin) travelled from northern Taiwan to Hengchun, Pingtung County during the Lunar New Year.

On 17 Feb, they decided to visit Aga’s House from the Taiwanese romantic comedy film Cape No. 7.

It was there that the husband captured an unsettling figure standing behind his beloved wife.

Husband sees elderly woman standing beside him

While taking photos of his wife, Mr Lin caught a glimpse of an elderly woman standing beside him.

Thinking this was a staff member asking for a photo fee, he asked if he needed to pay NTD50 (S$2).

However, after fishing for money in his wallet, he was surprised to find that the elderly woman had vanished.

The couple dismissed this, thinking their eyes were just playing tricks on them.

Creepy, woman-like figure spotted in wife’s photo

While looking through their photos at their accommodation that evening, however, they spotted a human-like silhouette in one of the wife’s images.

The image published by local media showed what appears to be a woman standing ominously behind the wife, its eyes looking straight at the camera.

Frightened by their discovery, the couple was unable to sleep all night.

Couple seeks help at temple

The next morning, the couple rushed to Hengchun City God Temple to seek help.

The chairman of the temple, Gong Jianliang, said that after hearing about the incident, he guided the couple to offer incense to the City God.

The couple also purified themselves, prayed for blessings, and burned paper money to ward off misfortune.

After the ceremony, the couple gradually calmed down.

Homeowner and neighbours have never seen elderly woman

The owner of Aga’s House, Zhang Yongyuan (transliterated from Mandarin), was surprised to hear about the couple’s experience.

He said he or the staff would often hide behind the pillar so tourists could take their photos without interruption.

They would only peek out occasionally to check if the visitors were done.

However, he noted that the attraction was not open for business during the time the photo was taken and that he has never seen the elderly woman.

Similarly, residents in the area also claimed they had never seen the person in the photo.

Meanwhile, professional photographers speculate that the unidentified figure captured in the photo is a passerby whose silhouette was reflected by an object.

Also read: Woman hears mysterious knocks at door in M’sia at 2am, later sees transparent figure on CCTV

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tai Sounds, FTV News Network.