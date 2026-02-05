Woman hears mysterious knocks at door in M’sia at 2am, later sees transparent figure on CCTV

Mysterious knocks, spooky sightings: Woman shares supernatural encounter

Any encounter with the supernatural, especially late at night, is an unsettling experience most people wouldn’t want to have.

On Wednesday (4 Feb), a woman in Perak, Malaysia, shared in a Threads post that she was recently terrified by strange knocking at her back door at 2am.

This unnerved her as, for the past two weeks, her neighbours had also been talking about similar experiences.

Transparent figure caught on CCTV

The woman said she initially ignored the sound. However, at 2.42am, she checked the CCTV on her phone and saw a transparent figure in the back alley, near a neighbour’s house.

As she kept thinking about it, she checked the CCTV again at 3am and saw that the figure was still at the same spot.

To her horror, the camera suddenly moved downwards unprompted, and when it righted itself, the figure was gone.

However, when she slowed down the footage, she noticed that the figure ran to the opposite side of the alley before disappearing.

Neighbour sought out a religious teacher following incidents

The woman said she sent the footage to her neighbourhood group chat, which stirred conversation that morning.

While some thought the figure looks like a child, others saw an elderly woman.

However, the woman noted that she personally could not see the figure’s face.

She also revealed that the owner of the house where the figure was seen standing has gone to an ustaz, or a religious teacher, fearing that the ghost would hurt their young child.

