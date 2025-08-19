Woman in S’pore spots vanishing figure at car park before creepy events at home, friend wonders if it’s paranormal

Woman in Singapore spooked by vanishing figure in car park & creepy events at home

A late-night chat between two friends at a car park in Singapore turned unsettling after one of them claimed to have seen a mysterious figure appearing and vanishing before her eyes.

Vanishing figure in car park spooks woman

The chilling experience was shared by Redditor @DoraDaDestroyerxxx on the askSingapore Subreddit on Monday (18 Aug).

The post said that two friends were sitting in the car park when one of them flinched without warning.

Later, she explained that she saw a man standing before her, but the figure disappeared almost instantly.

The original poster (OP), who did not see the apparition herself, said she could tell her usually playful friend was not joking and that the fear on her face was “real.”

Adding to the eeriness, a stray cat was watching them from afar.

But when the OP’s friend tried to get close, the cat would dart away. The OP found this odd as cats in the neighbourhood were usually “super friendly”.

The pair also smelled something foul and rotten, but kept it to themselves until the next morning.

Strange events continued at home

When her friend returned home at around 3am, she noticed her mother asleep in her room — something unusual since her mum typically sleeps in her own bedroom.

After turning the bedroom lights on and waiting in the kitchen, she returned to find the lights switched off and no signs of her mum.

She then heard her mother praying softly inside her bedroom. However, when asked the next day, her mom denied praying at all.

Strangely, when confronted that night, her mom simply stared blankly and returned silently to her own room.

The same friend later awoke from a nightmare about a ritual or celebration, leaving her so unsettled that she opened her doors and windows for fresh air.

Coincidentally, her mom’s first words to her the next morning were: “Seventh Month is coming, don’t stay out so late from now on.”

The OP ended the thread by admitting the experience sounded “a little crazy” and wrong, and hoped someone could help to make sense of the events.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Netizens creeped out by Reddit post

The Reddit thread has garnered more than 100 comments at the time of writing, many of which came from Redditors who were spooked out.

This netizen shared how they once saw an unexplained reflection in their kettle at 6am.

Another commenter was glad that they were reading the thread with a matte screen protector, reducing the chances of seeing any strange reflections.

Meanwhile, another Redditor wondered if the “mother” that the OP’s friend saw in her bedroom was really her mum.

