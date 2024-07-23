Elderly man serenades wife with karaoke display set in Philippines mall, restores Internet’s faith in love

Elderly man serenades wife using display karaoke set in shopping mall

Young romance can be thrilling, but nothing beats the inspiration of a love that’s stood the test of time.

On 19 July, a TikTok user captured a heart-warming scene of an elderly man serenading his wife with a karaoke system on display at a mall in the Philippines.

The touching video, posted on 22 July, has already racked up more than 400,000 views and 95,000 likes.

“There is nothing more beautiful than long lasting love,” @jhanetoot11 aka Jhane Cabigting captioned her post.

Elderly man dedicates Kenny Rogers ballad to wife

According to the geotag on the post, the video was taken at SM City Clark, a shopping mall in Pampanga, Philippines.

Using a karaoke machine that was on display at a department store, the elderly man sang the song ‘Through the Years’ by American singer Kenny Rogers.

Meanwhile, his wife, who was in a wheelchair, beamed with joy as she was serenaded.

Several passers-by also stopped to watch and record the romantic scene.

Ms Cabigting told MS News that it appeared the couple was at the mall with their children and grandchildren.

“I was so happy to see them because, at that age, they still seem deeply in love,” she gushed.

I hope their love story inspires others.

Viral video makes netizens believe in ‘true love’

It seems that’s exactly what’s happening.

The video touched the hearts of netizens, who said the elderly couple restored their faith in true love.

Many noted that the song was a perfect match for the couple, whose love has clearly stood the test of time.

Some viewers expressed a desire to find a love as enduring as theirs and sent well wishes to the couple.

Others also complimented the elderly man’s singing.

Also read: S’porean elderly couple dances happily into birthday celebration, captures netizens’ hearts

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @jhanetoot11 on TikTok