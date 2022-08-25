Elderly People In China Chill At Supermarket For Free Aircon, Even Bring Own Chairs

Elderly People In Chongqing, China Chill At Supermarket To Avoid Heatwave

On a sweltering day, it’s not uncommon to see people seeking refuge in air-conditioned places like supermarkets. However, some elderly folk in Chongqing, China, recently took things to another level.

To seek shelter from the unrelenting heat, some of them have literally been chilling along supermarket aisles to enjoy the free air-conditioning.

While many simply sat on the ground, some went to the extent of bringing their own chairs.

Elderly folk in China chill along supermarket aisles

On 19 Aug, DouYin user Yang (杨) posted a short clip showing old folks lepak-ing along the aisles of a supermarket, reportedly in the city of Chongqing.

Besides praying for some rain, the accompanying caption also read that the OP spoils his customers, implying that he’s the storeowner of the supermarket.

Unlike conventional supermarkets where crowds are often moving, the seniors were either sitting on the ground or on chairs.

Similar scenes unfolded in other areas of the supermarkets, such as this open space where snacks were on display.

In a less crowded aisle, some folks even laid on the metallic surface of some supermarket shelves.

Despite staff’s efforts to persuade them to vacate the store, their advice seemingly fell on deaf ears.

China sees unprecedented heatwaves in multiple cities

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), elderly people have been ‘chilling’ at the supermarket every night for a whole month.

Their reason for doing so is simple — to seek relief from the unprecedented heatwave in the region which has led to wildfires in the southwestern city.

Other cities in central and eastern China have also been affected, with temperatures crossing the 40 °C mark in some areas.

We hope the scorching heatwave will soon pass, so life, at least in supermarkets there, can return to normal.

Featured image adapted from Douyin.