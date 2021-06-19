Elderly Woman With Blood Vessel Blockage Passes Away A Day After Covid-19 Jab

As Singapore ramps up its vaccination efforts, more people have registered and gotten themselves jabbed.

A day after our jabs, a sore arm, lethargy, and a mild fever are common side effects to have.

A 72-year-old woman, however, passed away a day after receiving her Covid-19 vaccine.

An autopsy later revealed that her passing was due to heart disease, and not an allergic reaction to the vaccine, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Autopsy reveals no linkage to Covid-19 jab

Citing MOH, CNA reports on Saturday (19 Jun) that that the woman did not suffer an allergic reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Sengkang General Hospital reportedly informed MOH of the elderly woman’s death on 4 Jul.

Speaking on the speculative linkage, MOH said the lady was deemed suitable for the Covid-19 vaccine and was also observed on-site for 30 minutes after the jab.

An autopsy carried out after her passing determined that the cause of death was ischaemic heart disease.

The examination found that she had “long-standing blockage” to the blood vessels delivering blood to the heart muscles.

Netizen pens post about mother’s passing a day after Covid-19 jab

The report came just days after a netizen penned a long Facebook post sharing about his mother’s passing on 4 Jun.

Though the Facebook user did not disclose the woman’s age, she apparently took the vaccine a day before her passing.

In that post, the son said his mother looked fine on the day of her vaccine jab. She even conversed with her husband at 7pm on the day of her demise.

However, minutes later, she collapsed on the floor and was rushed to the hospital.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed her passing an hour later.

Condolences to the family of the elderly woman

The untimely passing of the elderly woman is a tragic reminder of life’s fragility.

Given that vaccine allergy has been ruled out concerning the woman’s passing, we hope this doesn’t affect Singaporeans’ decision on whether they ought to get jabbed.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family. May she rest in peace.

