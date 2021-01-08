Elderly Woman Sustains Leg Fractures After Being Hit By Car, Daughter Says Driver Drove Off Without Helping

A netizen is appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage after she said her elderly mother was hit by a car while crossing the road in Ang Mo Kio.

To make matters worse, she claimed the driver of the car drove off without checking whether her mother was okay.

Read her full post here:

Accident happened on Christmas Day

In a post to the Traffics accident.SG Facebook page on Tuesday (5 Jan), Ms Huang Sijie said the accident happened on Christmas Day (25 Dec) last year.

That day at about 6.30pm, her 64-year-old mother was on the way home to Block 333, Ang Mo Avenue 1, she said.

She was using a pedestrian crossing at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, at the junction of that road with Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 and Bishan Road.

However, a dark orange car turning right from AMK Ave 8 into Ave 1 hit her mother, Ms Huang said.

The car was “fast”, she added.

Driver allegedly drove off without walking over to check

After being hit, Ms Huang’s mother fell to the ground, sitting there for awhile, she said.

The car that allegedly hit her stopped, and the driver “stepped out to see”.

However, she claimed that the driver didn’t walk over to offer help or check whether the old woman was okay.

Instead, he allegedly drove off.

Mother struggled to finish crossing the road

According to Ms Huang, her mother thought the driver would at least check on her.

Since nobody came over to help, she struggled through her pain to stand up and finish crossing the road.

As she didn’t have a phone with her, she couldn’t call for help.

Ms Huang said her mother was eventually found to have leg fractures, and will take months to recover.

She now needs a wheelchair to move around.

Daughter appeals for witness, dashcam footage

While Ms Huang has reported the accident to the police, she’s concerned that traffic cameras may not have caught it, especially the licence plate number of the car.

Thus, she’s now appealing for witnesses who saw the accident to come forward before it’s too late.

Drivers of other vehicles who were around the area during that time may also have captured the dark orange car with their dashcams.

Even if they may not have filmed the accident, they could have an image of the car and its licence plate number to help identify the driver.

Those who wish to help can contact Ms Huang via a private message on Facebook.

Wishing elderly woman a speedy recovery

As the senses of elderly people start to wear off, they can’t react as quickly to potential dangers. Thus, drivers should always keep a lookout for vulnerable pedestrians by refraining from speeding.

If this accident was indeed a hit and run, the actions of the driver in allegedly leaving the scene without helping the elderly woman are deplorable indeed.

MS News wishes Ms Huang’s mother a speedy recovery, and for the family to get to the bottom of this incident soon.

