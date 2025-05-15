S’pore actress Eleanor Lee loses over 30,000 followers on Douyin amid alleged China insult audio leak

Eleanor Lee l oses 30,000 f ollowers a fter a lleged China i nsult l eak

Eleanor Lee, daughter of veteran host Quan Yifeng, has come under fire after an alleged audio clip of her making derogatory remarks about China surfaced online.

Since the controversy broke, Eleanor’s social media follower count has taken a massive hit, particularly on Chinese platforms.

Eleanor Lee continues to lose followers

According to Shin Min Daily News, the controversy surrounding Eleanor Lee’s inappropriate remarks has yet to subside and is continuing to spark widespread debate online.

Third-party data shows that her Douyin account suffered a major dip — she reportedly lost 8,034 followers in a single day on 11 May.

As of 14 May, her follower count had dropped by more than 32,000, falling from 1.011 million to 979,000.

Other platforms saw similar trends. On Xiaohongshu, her follower count fell from 177,000 to 173,000, and on Weibo, from 9.081 million to 9.078 million.

The report stated that many fans were disappointed by Eleanor’s response to the scandal, which they felt lacked concrete proof.

Some also pointed out that if the leaked audio were indeed fake, she could have taken legal action to clear her name — but hasn’t.

Addy Lee ‘exposes’ Quan Yi Fong & Eleanor Lee on live stream

As the controversy unfolded, Eleanor’s godfather, Addy Lee, added fuel to the fire by going live on 13 May, promising to “expose the true story” about Eleanor and her mother, Quan Yifeng.

However, what was hyped as an explosive exposé quickly turned into a lengthy six-hour venting session.

Though over 10,000 people tuned in at first, many viewers left halfway through, frustrated by the lack of new information and repetitive storytelling.

During the stream, Addy praised Quan Yifeng as his “benefactor”, sharing how she helped him get a foothold in Singapore’s entertainment industry when he first arrived from Malaysia at 19.

“Without her back then, I probably wouldn’t have what I have today,” he admitted.

Addy Lee said Quan Yifeng also ‘ruined’ him

But the tone quickly shifted. Addy went on to say that while Quan Yifeng helped him, she also “ruined” him.

“Mother’s temper isn’t very good, but she really taught me a lot and helped me a lot. She always led me by the nose, and sometimes I just had to endure her way of losing her temper.”

He recalled how the pair lived together during the pandemic and started livestreaming to earn money. In just one month, they raked in S$300,000.

But tensions rose when Quan Yifeng allegedly accused Addy of profiting off her name and lashed out during one of their joint live sessions.

“It’s like being criticised by a host on a show. How do you think I felt?” he lamented.

The next day, he said she sent him a message saying that since he “didn’t want to see her”, the pair would move out of the house.

Addy Lee upset with post about David Gan’s salon

Addy also claimed that the mother-daughter duo eventually cut off all contact with him, even after Eleanor’s rise to fame in China. She allegedly never reached out again.

What irked him further was a recent post by Quan Yifeng and Eleanor at celebrity hairstylist David Gan’s salon, thanking him for “saving my damaged hair”.

Addy, who owns multiple hair salons, took issue with that.

He said the post could harm the reputation of his brand and stated: “You can post online, but you shouldn’t damage our shop’s reputation.”

He added that he no longer has any contact with the duo and has no intention of helping them in future.

