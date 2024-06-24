Thai student dies from electrocution for switching off water dispenser at school

Thai student dies after from electrocution by water dispenser at school

On Friday (21 June), a 14-year-old Thai student died after being electrocuted by a water dispenser at his school in Trang province.

The incident is believed to have been caused by an electrical leakage.

To assist with funeral costs, the school gave the student’s family a relief amount of 500,000 baht (S$18,421.88), Thai PBS News reported.

Fatal electrocution incident occurred during school’s sports day

According to Bangkok Post, the fatal incident occurred at noon during the school’s sports day. It was raining heavily that afternoon.

At one point during the event, the Grade 8 student known as Wayu was asked by a teacher to turn off a water dispenser.

He subsequently collapsed when he was close to the electrical appliance.

Wayu’s friend, who was walking with him at that time, was also electrocuted when attempting to help him. However, he managed to recover, get up, and call for assistance from teachers.

Wayu was conveyed to the hospital after an individual used a cloth to pull him away by his ankle.

Wayu, who was the youngest of two boys, later succumbed to his injuries.

Suspected to be caused by electrical leakage due to short circuit

Upon investigation, the circuit breaker was found to be located behind the water dispenser.

As it was burnt, the police suspect that a short circuit had caused an electricity leakage to a nearby steel pole.

Wayu also appeared to be wet and was not wearing shoes at the time.

Citing an academic from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), Thai PBS News noted that the school is not under Thailand’s Building Control Act.

Hence, its electrical equipment had not been checked by a specialist engineer.

Wayu’s body will be cremated on Thursday (27 June).

Also read: Man In Thailand Allegedly Electrocuted To Death After Falling Asleep Watching Football On Phone

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Thai PBS News and Thaiger.