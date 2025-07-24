SCDF participates in cross-border multi-agency emergency response exercise at Tuas Second Link

SCDF joins multi-agency emergency response exercise at Tuas Second Link

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) participated in a large-scale emergency response exercise at Tuas Second Link on Wednesday (23 July), working alongside multiple agencies from Singapore and Malaysia.

According to SCDF’s Facebook post on Wednesday, the drill simulated hazardous chemical releases following a multi-vehicle accident.

This joint exercise tested the readiness and coordination of emergency teams from both countries.

The exercise was conducted under the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Committee on the Environment, which has been holding such drills since 2000.

This year’s edition marks the 14th bilateral exercise, highlighting both countries’ long-standing cooperation in strengthening cross-border emergency efforts.

Participating agencies included Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) and Malaysia’s Department of Environment, along with other supporting agencies.

SCDF shared that the biennial exercises improve both countries’ emergency response and coordination for chemical incidents on Tuas Second Link.

Netizens appreciate cross-border team effort

A netizen applauded the joint emergency response exercise by the two countries, calling it a “great team effort”.

Another commenter pointed out that people should always be prepared, as it can help avert misfortune.

A Facebook user who apparently produces mannequins was proud that their products were used during the joint exercise.

