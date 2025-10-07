Locally endangered snail sighted at East Coast Park, netizens captivated by rare find

East Coast Park visitors spot locally endangered snail along shore

A locally endangered snail was recently found at East Coast Park, captivating bystanders.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (2 Oct), the Original Poster (OP) shared videos of a baler volute, also known as the melo melo, lying along the sand.

The snail was slightly larger than a human palm, with waves occasionally washing over it and almost tipping it over.

Two bystanders were seen crouched nearby, observing the mollusc in awe.

“Melo Melo Snail @ ECP,” the OP wrote in the post caption.

Netizens awed over snail, share advice

In the comments, the OP said that they were “not sure if [the animal] can be eaten”, highlighting that the snail is an endangered species.

Netizens were amazed by the find, describing it as a “privilege” to witness the creature.

Some commented that the snail was once sold at a Teck Whye wet market, but its endangered status likely explains why it is no longer available in markets.

When asked what to do if encountering such a creature, the OP advised: “Enjoy the beauty of nature, explore it visually, and carry on.”

Another netizen also inquired whether it would help to toss the snail back into the sea.

Other users warned against this, stressing that throwing it into the sea might kill the animal.

Since the snail was in the intertidal zone, it faced “no danger of drying out”, they added.

A locally endangered species

Predominantly found along Singapore’s eastern shores, the baler volute is a predatory sea snail classified as locally endangered.

Threats to the species include habitat loss, entrapment in fishing nets, and exploitation for the shell souvenir trade and human consumption.

Previously, recorded sightings of the snail occurred at Changi Beach Park in 2018 and in 2020.

