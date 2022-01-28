Increased Enforcement In Popular Areas Like Chinatown Over CNY

With Chinese New Year (CNY) approaching amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the authorities have urged residents to practice social responsibility over the upcoming festive period.

On Friday (28 Dec), the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) issued a press release reiterating the same message, while urging the public to avoid popular areas during peak hours.

Source

Over the festive period, the relevant agencies will also deploy more enforcement officers to popular hotspots.

Chinatown to see increased enforcement over CNY

In a statement on Friday (28 Jan), MSE said there will be more frequent checks on F&B outlets, as well as those that pivoted from nightlife establishments, over the upcoming CNY period.

One area of concern is Chinatown, which typically sees crowds flocking over during CNY.

Source

In anticipation of the crowds, more safe distancing personnel will be deployed to the market and hawker centre at Chinatown Complex, which only allows 300 persons at any one time.

MSE also urged members of the public to visit the market, and Chinatown in general, during off-peak hours.

Additionally, vehicles will not be allowed to enter Temple Street from 12pm on CNY Eve (31 Jan) to 2am on the 1st day of CNY (1 Feb).

The public can visit the Chinatown Facebook page here to look up the safety advisories before visiting.

Households to receive only 5 unique visitors per day

MSE took the opportunity to remind residents of the measures they should adhere to during visitations.

Over the CNY period, each household can only receive a maximum of 5 unique visitors per day.

Those gathering over CNY are also encouraged to take an ART beforehand. This is especially for those who might be seeing elderly or unvaccinated family members.

Similar measures apply to F&B establishments where families may head to for their reunion dinners and CNY meals.

MSE likewise reminded the public not to make multiple table bookings for groups of more than 5 people unless they’re from the same household.

As tempting as it might be, diners should avoid shouting auspicious phrases while lohei-ing.

Celebrate CNY, but do so safely

Given the ongoing wave of Omicron cases, it seems like the upcoming festive period will be less lively than usual.

Nonetheless, we hope everyone will adhere to the prevailing measures and prioritise safety and health at all times.

If you intend to visit Chinatown or any other popular areas, do plan ahead and avoid heading down during peak periods.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from youthsg on Flickr.