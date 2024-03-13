‘All By Myself’ singer & former Raspberries frontman Eric Carmen dies aged 74

American singer-songwriter Eric Carmen passes away at 74

American singer-songwriter Eric Carmen has died. He was 74.

Carmen was most famous for his 1975 hit song ‘All By Myself’, and for fronting the Power Pop band Raspberries.

His wife, Amy Carmen, announced his death in a statement on the late singer’s website on Tuesday (12 March).

She also requested for privacy as the family mourned their loss.

Eric Carmen passed away in his sleep, wife remembers him as ‘sweet, loving & talented’

In her statement, Amy Carmen wrote: “It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen.”

She revealed that the late singer — whom she called “sweet, loving, and talented” — had passed away in his sleep over the weekend.

Addressing his musical legacy, she continued:

It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy.

She then requested for the public to respect the family’s privacy as they mourn their “enormous loss”.

Ohio-born singer was famous for hit song ‘All By Myself’, which was later covered by Celine Dion

Born in Ohio in 1949, Eric Carmen co-founded the Raspberries in the early 1970s as its lead vocalist, alongside drummer Jim Bonfanti, bassist John Aleksic, and guitarist Wally Bryson.

Subsequently, Carmen took over the bass on top of his duties as the vocalist and the group recruited Dave Smalley to play rhythm guitar when Aleksic left in end-1970.

Carmen and Smalley later swapped instruments so the former could be more prominent at the front of the stage.

The late singer then launched his highly-successful solo career with the power ballad ‘All By Myself’, following Raspberries’ disbandment in 1975.

‘All By Myself’ earned another popularity boost when Canadian singer Celine Dion covered it in 1996.

Notably, his 1987 hit ‘Hungry Eyes’ scored a feature in the cult movie classic ‘Dirty Dancing’ that same year.

His other hits included ‘Almost Paradise’ from the soundtrack of the 1984 film ‘Footloose’, ‘Never Gonna Fall In Love Again’ and ‘Make Me Lose Control’.

