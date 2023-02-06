ERP Rates Will Go Up By S$1 At 5 Expressway Locations To Manage Traffic Congestion

ERP Rates To Go Up Further, Number Of Locations & Timeslots Charged Still Lower Than Before Covid-19

As the Christmas and Chinese New Year (CNY) festive seasons come to an end, Singaporeans are heading back to the routine of work and school.

Thus, traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways.

That means the inevitable will once again happen — Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will go up.

The rates will go up by S$1 at five expressway locations, in order to manage the congestion.

9 timeslots across 5 locations have been flagged

In a press release on Monday (6 Feb), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said they’d been monitoring traffic conditions in January.

They noticed that traffic has built up at various expressway stretches.

In particular, they identified nine timeslots across five locations that are of concern.

Hence, they’ve reviewed ERP rates and flagged these locations for ERP rate increases.

ERP rates will go up from 13 Feb

All of the locations will see a S$1 ERP rate increase from next Monday (13 Feb).

For the gantry on the westbound Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after North Buona Vista Road in the direction of Tuas, it will cost S$2 from 5.30 to 6pm and S$1 from 7 to 7.30pm, up from S$1 and nothing respectively.

The set of four gantries on the southbound Central Expressway (CTE) after Braddell Road, and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into the southbound CTE, will charge S$5 from 8.30 to 9am. They will charge S$4 from 9 to 9.30am. This is compared with S$4 and S$3 respectively during these timeslots.

The gantry on the auxiliary lane coming from the southbound CTE to the PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road will levy S$4 from 9 to 9.30am, and S$3 from 9.30 to 10am, up from S$3 and S$2 previously.

On the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) in the direction of the East Coast Parkway (ECP), the gantry after the Defu Flyover will deduct S$3 for an hour from 7.30 to 8.30am, instead of S$2 during these two timeslots.

Here’s a summary of the changes.

ERP rates last went up in Nov 2022

The last time ERP rates were increased was in November 2022.

Despite the latest adjustments, LTA said the number of locations and timeslots that will be charged is still lower than that before Covid-19 started.

Traffic speeds and congestion levels will continue to be closely monitored so that they can determine any further adjustments to ERP rates, they added.

If you’re driving around Singapore next week, do take note of the new charges.

