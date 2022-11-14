ERP Rates Will Increase By S$1 At 6 Expressway Locations In Response To Traffic Buildup

Increase In ERP Rates At Three Of These Locations Will Take Place Only After Dec School Holidays

What every motorist dreads will come to pass soon — Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will increase again.

This is because since Singapore further lifted Covid-19 restrictions last month, traffic has built up on our roads.

The rates will go up by S$1 at six locations, in order to manage the traffic buildup.

Speeds below optimal range at six locations

In a press release on Monday (14 Nov), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said they’d been monitoring traffic conditions in October.

They noticed that traffic has built up at various expressway stretches.

Hence, they’ve reviewed ERP rates, and identified nine time periods across six locations where traffic speeds have “fallen below the optimal speed range”.

These locations have thus been flagged for ERP rate increases.

ERP rates that will increase from 19 Nov

Three of the locations will see a S$1 ERP rate increase from 19 Nov, across five time slots.

For the gantry on the southbound Central Expressway (CTE) auxiliary lane heading to the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in the direction of Changi and Serangoon Road, it will cost S$3 from 8 to 8.30am, and S$4 from 8.30 to 9am, up from S$2 and S$3 respectively.

The set of two gantries on the PIE at Kallang Bahru and the slip road into Bendeemer will see their ERP rates rise to S$2 from 8.30 to 9am and S$1 from 9 to 9.30am, from S$1 and nothing previously.

The gantry on the Kallang Expressway (KPE) after Defu Flyover will have an increase to S$4 from 8.30 to 9am, up from S$3.

ERP rates that will go up from 3 Jan 2023

As the December school holidays are approaching, three locations are projected to show a temporary improvement in their traffic speeds.

Thus, they will have their ERP rate increases implemented only after the holidays, over four time slots.

From 3 Jan 2023, the gantry on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) before Alexandra towards the city will charge S$1 instead of nothing from 8 to 8.30am, and S$2 instead of S$1 from 8.30 to 9am.

The set of three gantries on the AYE after Jurong Town Hall Road towards the city will cost S$1 from 7.30 to 8am, instead of nothing.

Finally, the set of two gantries on the PIE at Adam and Mount Pleasant will charge S$1 from 7.30 to 8pm, instead of nothing.

Charges to decrease during school holidays

ERP rates aren’t just going up and up, though.

During the December school holidays, ERP rates at four locations will actually go down by S$1, across seven time slots.

This will happen between 19 Nov and 2 Jan.

During this period, the gantry on the AYE before Alexandra towards the city will charge nothing from 9 to 9.30am, down from S$1.

The gantry on the southbound CTE before Braddell Road will also charge nothing from 7 to 8am, and S$1 from 8 to 8.30am. This is down from S$1 and S$2 respectively.

The set of four gantries on the southbound CTE after Braddell Road, and PIE slip road into the southbound CTE, will charge nothing from 7.30 to 8am instead of S$1. However, from 8 to 8.30am their rates will go up to S$2, but that’s still down from S$3 previously.

Lastly, the gantry on the KPE after Defu Flyover will see its rate go down to S$1 from 7.30 to 8am, less than the previous S$2.

The LTA said they’ll continue to closely monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels, so that they can determine any further adjustments to ERP rates.

If you’re driving around Singapore towards the end of the year, do take note of these changes.

