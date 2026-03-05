S’pore sending 2 flights to evacuate S’poreans from the Middle East, will depart from Oman on 7-8 March

S’pore to operate repatriation flights to evacuate Singaporeans from Oman & UAE

Singapore will operate two repatriation flights from Oman this Saturday and Sunday (7 to 8 March) to bring Singaporeans home amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The flights will depart from Muscat International Airport and are meant for Singaporeans currently in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a Facebook post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Thursday (5 March).

25% of e-registered Singaporeans requested help to evacuate

In the video, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gan Siow Huang said around a quarter of Singaporeans who e-registered with MFA have sought assistance to return home since the conflict began.

As about 60% of those who registered with MFA are currently based in Oman and the UAE, the flights from Muscat will serve them.

The second flight on 8 March was arranged “given the high demand”.

Singaporeans in the UAE will be transported to Muscat by coach in order to board the flights.

Flights will cost S$600 per seat to evacuate Singaporeans only

MFA reportedly sent an email to a Singaporean in Abu Dhabi to e-register for the flights. This email, seen by Channel NewsAsia (CNA), said the first flight will depart Muscat at 10.30am local time on 7 March and arrive in Singapore at 9.20pm on the same day.

Overland transport to Muscat will be provided for Singaporeans from the UAE, though no such transport will be provided for those already in Oman.

Singaporeans travelling from the UAE will be picked up at 7am the day before from two locations:

The Singapore Embassy in Abu Dhabi

The Millennium Airport Hotel in Dubai

The repatriation flights are priced at S$600 per seat, with cabin classes assigned at random, though efforts will be made to seat families together.

Passengers will also face several restrictions:

No meal differentiation between cabin classes, with only meat or non-meat options available

30kg luggage limit per passenger

No oversized or excess baggage allowed

Frequent flyer privileges such as miles will not apply

Pets are not permitted on board

As the flight is strictly meant for Singaporeans and their dependants, non-citizens such as friends cannot be accommodated.

MFA also noted that submitting the e-registration form did not guarantee a seat as flight capacity is limited.

Crisis teams deployed in the region

Ms Gan said Singapore’s consular teams and embassies have been working to arrange evacuation options despite the challenging situation.

“Our consular team and embassies have been working very hard on the ground to explore the arrangements,” she said.

The ministry has also deployed crisis response teams to the region, including three officers in Muscat.

Two additional officers will be sent to Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, in the coming days.

Singaporeans in Bahrain & Qatar to be evacuated to Riyadh by bus

For Singaporeans stranded in Bahrain and Qatar, MFA plans to arrange assisted bus trips to Riyadh, whose airport is open and commercial flights available.

The ministry will be reaching out to Singaporeans who have indicated that they would like assistance to return to Singapore, Ms Gan said.

MFA is also working with airlines and the local authorities to explore additional repatriation flights, depending on flight routes and when airports are reopening.

She urged Singaporeans in the Middle East to seek shelter and follow the advice of local authorities, and encouraged those who have not yet e-registered with MFA to do so, so that the ministry can provide them with updates and assistance.

