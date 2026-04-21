Petrol station staff runs after vehicle after ex-Mayor in Philippines drives off without paying as ‘prank’

Petrol station staff runs after vehicle after ex-Mayor drives off without paying

Recently, a vlogger drew criticism after filming a petrol station staff member running after his car in Cagayan Province, Philippines, allegedly as a prank.

He had fueled up from a petrol station and drove off without paying, forcing the staff member to run after his car for several metres.

He filmed from the passenger’s seat, laughing as the staff desperately pleaded for the vehicle to stop.

The vlogger was later revealed to be former mayor Harry Florida of Allacapan town.

The original video has since been removed from the ex-Mayor’s Facebook page, but the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Ex-mayor summoned to transportation office

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned the ex-Mayor, driver, and registered owner of the vehicle to its main office in Metro Manila on 29 April, The Daily Tribune reported.

They are to explain why they should not face administrative cases, including reckless driving, and why they should not be declared as an “improper person to operate a vehicle”.

The driver faces a 90-day preventive suspension and will be asked to surrender his driving license.

The ex-Mayor’s vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser, will also be placed on alarm status, which will permanently keep it from being used or sold by anyone.

A statement from the LTO posted on Facebook read:

It’s unacceptable to make a joke or content out of a situation when it clearly puts others in danger. Especially these days, when we are dealing with the effects of fuel price hikes, this behaviour is not only irresponsible, but shows lack of compassion.

“This is not amusing, and it should not be copied. The use of cars has a corresponding responsibility, and this responsibility should be used with respect to others and the law,” it added.

Ex-mayor believed to own petrol station involved

LTO Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao also revealed that the former mayor is reportedly the owner of the petrol station involved.

“Even if the pump attendant was his employee, it’s unacceptable that he made him chase amid the heat. People are not toys,” the official told Super Radyo DZBB, adding that the staff member is an indigenous person.

The assistant secretary shared that the ex-Mayor often shows off his helicopter and yacht in his vlogs “as if to show our countrymen that he has money”.

“He should be setting a good example for our countrymen,” he also emphasised.

Additionally, Mr Lacanilao shared that he has since obtained the ex-Mayor’s driving license and said it may be revoked for life.

Also read: S’pore-registered Lexus sought by JB petrol station after driver allegedly drove off without paying S$44 bill

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Featured image adapted from Chikinini on Facebook.