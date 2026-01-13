Air conditioner explosion at private university in M’sia kills 1 & injures 9

Air conditioning compressor explodes at private university, kills 24-year-old engineering student

An air conditioning compressor explosion at a private university in Bukit Damansara, Malaysia, on Monday (12 Jan) has resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man and left nine others injured, including staff in a nearby cafeteria.

According to The Sun, the incident occurred in the university’s fourth-floor maintenance area.

Blast rocks university’s maintenance area

The force of the blast caused significant damage to Help University’s maintenance room, sending debris flying across the area.

Despite the severity of the explosion, authorities confirmed there was no fire.

According to local reports, the explosion occurred while a contractor team was performing repairs on the air conditioning compressor.

Tragically, the 24-year-old man, who was part of the contractor team, was fatally injured in the blast and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Two other members of the contractor team were also critically injured.

University initiates evacuation

In response to the explosion, Help University immediately initiated an evacuation under emergency protocols, reports The Star.

Staff and students were swiftly evacuated from the campus, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals.

The blast not only claimed the life of the contractor but also left one university staff member and two foreign workers in the cafeteria with injuries.

The explosion occurred during a holiday period, which fortunately limited the number of students on campus.

Dead contractor was student too

The deceased, identified as a 24-year-old engineering student from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, was in the final stages of his technical training at the university, according to Buletin TV3.

His training would have ended on Thursday (15 Jan).

His untimely death has shocked both his peers and the university community.

Meanwhile, the building will be closed as investigations into the explosion are underway.

Featured image adapted from Berita Harian and China Press.