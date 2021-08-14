FairPrice Apologises For Labelling Minced Chicken As Pork, Implements Extra Safety Measures

For customers who adhere to halal requirements strictly, purchasing food that’s permissible for consumption is important. Since they rely largely on labels, one can imagine how shocked this FairPrice customer was when she spotted minced chicken labelled as pork instead.

Noticing the mismatched labels just as she was about to pick up the item, she decided against buying it as a precaution.

Her post regarding her experience later went viral on Facebook, prompting a reply from supermarket chain FairPrice.

Customer notices pork label on FairPrice minced chicken product

Facebook user Star was grocery shopping at the FairPrice Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) outlet on Friday (13 Aug) when she decided to buy some minced chicken.

Being a Muslim, she naturally headed to the halal section to find what she needed.

Initially, she didn’t suspect anything amiss as the product carried the usual Pasar label complete with a halal logo.

But upon closer inspection, she spotted a second label for “Pork Loin Slice” which made her do a double-take.

Though the meat product was evidently not pork loin slice, she decided not to buy it as a precaution.

FairPrice issues apology for labelling error

Perhaps shaken by the incident, Star shared her experience on Facebook page Complaint Singapore, and her post went viral with over 1,400 shares at the time of writing.

In response, FairPrice also took to Facebook to address her concerns, issuing a public apology.

Explaining that they take the matter very seriously, the supermarket chain claims that they “have put in additional processes to prevent any errors of this nature from occurring in the future.”

They also extended their sincere apology to Star for any offence they may have caused.

Additionally, they appeal to customers who spot any labelling discrepancy to approach staff immediately so they can rectify the issue.

Hope such errors won’t happen again

Since customers depend on food labels for a variety of dietary reasons, any error can possibly be costly for them.

Hence, we hope that FairPrice as well as other food suppliers and retailers will take extra care to ensure that all labels are correct.

We also hope that they’ve rectified the error at the PLQ outlet promptly to prevent confusion for other customers.

