S$8 vouchers up for grabs at FairPrice for every S$100 spent between 23-26 Jan

Get S$8 vouchers for every S$100 spent at FairPrice

From 23 to 26 Jan, Singaporeans can receive an $8 voucher for every $100 spent in a single receipt at FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, and FairPrice Xtra outlets.

Customers can get up to 2 vouchers per transaction

According to a FairPrice Group statement on 23 Jan, each customer can receive up to two vouchers per transaction.

The vouchers can be redeemed at any FairPrice outlet from 24 Jan to 28 Feb.

The vouchers reflect the supermarket chain’s broader commitment to improving everyday life for everyone in Singapore.

They are hoping to do so by keeping festive essentials affordable during the Chinese New Year period.

Vipul Chawla, Group CEO, FairPrice Group, said: “Through the launch of our second round of Return Vouchers this year, we want to help all in Singapore stretch their dollar even further, and ring in the new year with the staples they need for celebrations with family and loved ones.”

This marks FairPrice’s second voucher distribution initiative in Jan 2025, following the issuance of a $6 return voucher for every $60 in CDC supermarket vouchers redeemed at FairPrice outlets from 3 to 12 Jan.

Since the beginning of 2025, FairPrice Group has introduced a range of initiatives aimed at helping Singaporeans make the most of their savings.

This includes freezing prices and offering exclusive deals on popular CNY seafood, pork, and vegetables throughout the festive season.

