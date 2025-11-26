Woman in M’sia falsely accuses private hire driver of rape after being scolded for coming home late

Woman in Malaysia faces legal action after falsely accusing private hire driver of rape

A 25-year-old unemployed woman in Malaysia is facing legal consequences after filing a false police report claiming she was raped by a private hire driver, following a scolding from her parents for coming home late.

According to police, the woman filed the report on Monday (24 Nov), alleging that the driver had forced her to perform “unnatural sex acts” inside his vehicle the previous night at around 8.30pm in Kangkar Pulai, Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

Investigations, however, revealed that the claims were entirely fabricated.

Lied to avoid parental reprimand

In a statement on Tuesday (25 Nov), Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan said the woman made up the story after returning home late and being reprimanded by her family.

“She was scolded by her family for coming home late and subsequently concocted a story that she was raped,” he said.

Her statement has been recorded for further investigation, and police have reminded the public not to make false reports, which waste valuable resources and divert attention from genuine victims.

Facing 6 months’ jail & a fine

Instead of facing her parents’ wrath, the woman now faces legal consequences for filing a false report.

Filing a false report is an offence under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which covers giving false information with the intent to mislead a public servant in the exercise of lawful duties.

Conviction carries a maximum of six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$630), or both.

In a similar case, a woman in Singapore received 12 months’ probation after falsely accusing a man she was seeing of rape because he refused to pay her for sex.

