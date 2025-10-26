Patient dies after another patient’s family blocks way to ambulance with their pickup truck

A critically-ill patient, who needed to be transferred to another hospital, died after another patient’s family blocked his path to the ambulance in front of Plai Phraya Hospital’s emergency room in Krabi, Thailand, on 16 Oct.

According to Thairath, 69-year-old Mr Somkhwan was experiencing respiratory failure due to a heart attack at 11.10pm and had to be taken to Krabi Hospital for further treatment.

However, a pickup truck arrived and blocked the way to the ambulance at 11.15pm. It was carrying a 69-year-old woman who was reportedly experiencing dizziness and blurred vision, but was conscious and able to answer questions.

Her relatives wheeled her into the emergency room, leaving their vehicle at the entrance.

Female patient’s son refused to move vehicle

The hospital’s head nurse told the female patient’s son to wait a moment as a patient in critical condition was being transferred.

Staff couldn’t move Mr Somkhwan onto the ambulance due to a pick-up truck blocking its rear.

The nurse asked the patient’s son to move the vehicle, but he reportedly refused and complained about lack of help.

It was only after Mr Somkhwan’s daughter begged him to move the truck that he finally went to do so.

Unfortunately, while the patient was eventually transferred to Krabi Hospital, the delay of over 10 minutes led to his death.

Meanwhile, the elderly woman whose family blocked the path to the ambulance was discharged after receiving treatment.

Hospital files charges against female patient’s son

On 20 Oct, Plai Phraya Hospital filed complaints against the female patient’s son for obstructing an officer in the performance of his duties and insulting an officer while on duty, Khaosod reported.

Hospital staff, treating doctors, and the deceased’s relatives met police to provide their statements. Authorities have also summoned the man to acknowledge charges before the lawsuit proceeds.

Speaking to reporters, the man said he would not have done what he did if he could go back in time, adding that he was extremely worried about his mother

However, his employer, Charoen Pokphand Foods, has announced the termination of the man’s employment, saying his behaviour does not match their values and principles.

