Family Gets Into Fight With Driver After Alleged Near-Collision In Joo Chiat, Police Investigating

Family Gets Into Fight With Driver In Joo Chiat On 4 Feb

UPDATE (6.50pm): The Straits Times reports that a police report had been lodged, and the police are currently investigating.

In a recent viral TikTok video, a man in red was seen getting down from his vehicle along Still Road and throwing punches at a car.

Soon after, both drivers got into a fistfight, with passengers from the first car joining in.

According to a witness MS News spoke to, a near-collision between the two cars led to the driver in blue getting down from his car and throwing a punch at the man in red. This led to a full-blown fight.

Police officers were believed to be at the scene after the incident, though we are still in the midst of confirming this.

Man & his family get into fight with driver

In the video, the man in red stopped his car at the bus stop along Still Road before Joo Chiat Terrace junction and got down the vehicle, slamming his car door.

Barefooted, he ran back towards another vehicle, only stopping to put on his slippers.

When a grey car passed him, the man began chasing it.

As the car slowed, the man threw a hard punch at the passenger side window. He then repeatedly did so, the loud thumps on the glass audible in the video.

The vehicle continued to inch forward, causing the man to make aggressive gestures at the other driver.

Soon, a lady, supposedly the man’s family member, used a yellow umbrella to smack the car’s bonnet. Loud thuds could be heard as she hit the vehicle several times.

The driver then stopped behind the man’s car at the bus stop. And after one final hit of the umbrella at his vehicle, he stormed out.

Immediately, he swung a punch at the man, and while the man fought back, the lady used her umbrella to hit him. Another teenage girl stood beside them after getting in a few hits of her own.

As the fight continued, the man could be heard asking his family members to “go behind”.

But things only escalated, and at one point, the teen girl shouted vulgarities at the driver, right before she and the man both fell to the ground.

Several bystanders could be seen watching the fight near the bus stop.

Fight reportedly triggered by near-collision

Speaking to MS News, a witness, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the incident occurred on Saturday (4 Feb) around 11.55am.

At that time, they were driving by the junction, waiting to turn into Joo Chiat Terrace but were caught in the traffic caused by the fight.

They shared that the two cars had almost hit each other earlier on.

The driver in blue got down from his vehicle, approached the man in red’s car, opened his door, and punched him.

Following that, the man drove forward before stopping his car at the bus stop. That was when the witness started recording the incident.

As the fight unfolded, buses and cars were stuck behind the two vehicles, slowing traffic down as the cars were parked at the bus stop, taking up one lane of the three-lane road.

According to the witness, they believed that police were on the scene after a while.

