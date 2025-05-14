Family of 11 under investigation for allegedly producing incest & porn content in Thailand

Family of 11 in Thailand under investigation for allegedly producing incest & porn content

A family of 11 in Thailand has come under investigation after explosive allegations surfaced online, accusing them of producing and selling incestuous pornography.

The disturbing claims were first exposed by Facebook user รัฐบาลห่วยๆ V1 on 10 May.

Family exposed for alleged porn ring

The post identified the family as the “Kham Ngen family”, consisting of a 34-year-old mother, her husband, and their nine children, aged between 2 and 21 years old.

The youngest child allegedly involved in the explicit content was just 10 years old.

Authorities from Thailand’s Social Development and Human Security Office swiftly intervened, visiting the family’s home.

While they were unable to halt the family’s activities immediately, they managed to rescue five minors, placing them in a temporary care shelter as police delve deeper into the case.

6 children involved in incest & porn production

Of the nine children, three — aged 11, seven, and two — were reportedly not part of the pornographic production.

However, according to The Thaiger, commenters alleged that four girls from the family filmed a graphic video together, exposing themselves on camera.

Most disturbingly, the 10-year-old girl was allegedly seen performing oral sex on her father, who frequently appeared in the videos wearing his park ranger uniform.

Each of the nine family members was also accused of filming their own sexual acts for profit.

Family initially denied accusations

When confronted by authorities, the mother threatened to sue for trespassing before later claiming the videos were AI-generated.

Under pressure, she eventually admitted to producing the content but insisted her young children were not involved.

However, when non-profit group Be One, which went down to the family home to rescue the children, and the police presented evidence of the children’s participation, the mother launched into a shocking defence.

According to the organisation, she proclaimed: “Don’t you have a vagina? If you do, you have sex with your husband, so what’s the problem? I have my vagina and I should be able to do anything I want with it. Why do you have to interfere?”

As a result, the officials from the Social Development and Human Security Office brought five of the children under the age of 18 to a temporary care shelter where they would be checked for any signs of sexual abuse.

Local police officers are now scrutinising the family’s financial transactions and the explicit videos before pressing formal charges against them.

Featured image adapted from รัฐบาลห่วยๆ V1 on Facebook.