FAS Seeking 10th Football Club To Join S’pore Premier League In Hopes Of Raising Standards

FAS Invites Proposals For 10th Club In Singapore Premier League

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has extended an invitation for a 10th club to join the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

FAS said it hopes to raise the level of professional football in the country through the move.

Those who are keen have till 20 Dec to submit their expression of interest.

FAS issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) on Wednesday (6 Dec), seeking proposals from interested parties to participate as the 10th club in the SPL.

Founded in 1996, the SPL currently has nine teams competing in it, including two non-Singaporean clubs.

FAS said that it hopes to raise the level of professional football in Singapore through the move, by attracting top football talents and garnering significant fan engagement.

The submitted proposals should contain the following information:

Introduction and overview of the club

Ownership and management of the club

Home stadium and training venue for the club

Player recruitment and youth development

Coaching and technical structure of the club

Fan engagement and marketing plans of the club

In addition, interested parties should provide information regarding the club’s financial plan — it must demonstrate a “sustainable revenue source” and that it’s not receiving financial support.

At least 3 parties reportedly interested to join

Eager parties have until 6pm on 20 Dec to submit their expression of interest via this email address.

They will then have four weeks to submit a detailed proposal for FAS’ consideration.

More information can be found on FAS’ website here.

The Straits Times reported that they’re aware of at least three interested parties. One of them is Tengah Football Club, which came runners-up in this year’s Island Wide League, the fourth-tier league in Singapore.

Featured image adapted from Football Association of Singapore.