FAS launches S$500K fundraiser after Asian Cup qualification, calls on S’poreans to ‘roar together’

FAS starts fundraiser to support national team ahead of upcoming Asian Cup, sets goal at S$500,000

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has launched a fundraising campaign to support the national team’s preparations for the upcoming Asian Cup.

The initiative comes after Singapore topped their qualifying group with 14 points, finishing ahead of Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and India.

The team had already secured qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup before their final match, but still clinched a 1-0 win over Bangladesh at the National Stadium.

S$500,000 target for national football development

Following the victory, FAS launched the fundraising page on the platform Giving.sg.

Titled “Roar Together Rise Together: Our Journey to Riyadh”, the fundraiser aims to raise S$500,000.

In the fundraiser description, FAS described the Asian Cup qualification as a “major milestone that reflects years of hard work, discipline, and belief”.

Donations will go towards supporting national team preparations, as well as development pathways across all age groups.

FAS added that the donations will be 250% tax-deductible.

As of 13 April, the fundraiser has garnered S$3,070 in donations.

FAS president announces S$50 million pledge

The fundraiser comes alongside a previously announced S$50 million pledge by Sea Limited to support long-term football development in Singapore.

FAS President Forrest Li, who is also CEO of Sea Limited, said S$10 million has already been disbursed, with the remaining S$40 million to be released progressively.

“We believe football can play a powerful role in bringing communities together, building character, and opening up opportunities for young people”, Mr Li said.

Fans encouraged to rally behind team

In response to queries from MS News, an FAS spokesperson said the Giving.sg fundraiser is “one of many ways” supporters can be part of Singapore football’s journey.

While support for the game comes from various avenues, they said that the fundraiser offers a meaningful opportunity for the community to rally behind the team as they prepare for the Asian Cup and future competitions.

Ultimately, what matters most is the collective belief and support of Singaporeans as we continue to build a strong and sustainable future for the sport together.

Also read: Lions achieve unbeaten Asian Cup qualifying campaign with home win, fans divided about performance

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Featured image adapted from Football Association of Singapore on Giving.sg and Giving.sg.