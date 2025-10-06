64kg dog in China run over by car, survives impact unscathed thanks to its ‘protective fat’

64kg dog in China escapes injury after being run over by car, needs to lose weight

A 64-kilogram dog named Yuanyuan (name transliterated) in Hangzhou, China, survived being run over by a car on Thursday (2 Oct).

The Labrador was lying on the side of the road when a driver, failing to see it in a blind spot, ran over its body, according to Malaysia’s United Daily.

Dog trapped under car, cries out loud

Surveillance footage captured Yuanyuan trapped under the car, crying loudly as neighbours rushed to help.

Working together, they lifted the car to free Yuanyuan safely.

Vet found dog unharmed but overweight

Yuanyuan was immediately taken to a pet hospital.

Thankfully, x-rays and examinations revealed no fractures or internal injuries, with veterinarians noting that the dog’s “protective fat” had absorbed much of the impact.

While the dog was unharmed, the vet advised it needed to lose weight. The owner, laughing through tears, joked that being overweight had actually saved its life.

Netizens amused by animal’s life-saving fat

The incident quickly went viral online, sparking amusement among netizens.

Many praised the dog’s “life-saving” size, while others reminded the owner about road safety.

“Extra fat can save your life,” one commenter said.

Some viewers criticised the owner for leaving the dog off-leash, warning him to be more careful.

Also read: Police dog in China airport alerts staff by sniffing woman’s suitcase nonstop, turns out it’s full of snacks



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CTWANT.