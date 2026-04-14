Father in US drowns after saving children from rip current during vacation, hailed a hero

Father in US drowns after rescuing children caught in rip current

A father in the United States (US) lost his life after saving two of his children from a rip current while on a family vacation in Florida on 1 April.

Both children survived, and he is now being hailed as a hero.

Rip current turns a swim into a nightmare

Ryan Jennings, 46, was at Juno Beach with his family when a rip current formed at around 3.25pm, pulling in his 12-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter.

A rip current is a powerful, narrow channel of fast-moving water that flows away from the shore and can quickly carry swimmers out to sea.

Despite the danger, Ryan immediately swam out to his children, first grabbing his son and pushing him back towards shore.

He then held onto his daughter, keeping her above water as the current dragged them further out.

While both children made it back safely, Ryan did not survive.

When officers arrived, he had just been brought ashore unconscious.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Family grieves the loss

“He made sure they made it out alive,” his wife Emily told reporters, describing him as a hero.

In a Facebook post on 8 April, she said she hopes Ryan will be remembered for how he lived with love, courage, and kindness, adding that their family now feels “wrapped in the arms of this community” as support pours in.

She also shared that his selflessness was something she had witnessed long before the incident.

When they first met about a decade ago, she was a single mother, and Ryan had shown up with small but thoughtful gestures, from bringing treats for her young son to stepping in during difficult times.

After a fire left them without a home, he took them in without hesitation.

He went on to raise her son as his own, and the couple later welcomed two daughters, with another child on the way.

On 6 April, Ryan’s mother thanked emergency responders on Facebook for their efforts.

His parents have also said they plan to start a scholarship in his name.

“He really, truly made our family and the community a better place,” she said.

Also read: Man in M’sia saves his wife from river before drowning along with sister-in-law



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Featured image adapted from Ryan Jennings on Facebook and Bangor Daily News.