‘Better than you dying on the streets’: M’sian father sets son’s motorcycle on fire

M’sian father burns son’s motorcycle to stop him from illegal street racing

A Malaysian father decided to take drastic action by setting his son’s motorcycle on fire, after repeated warnings failed to stop the young man from staying out late and engaging in dangerous street racing.

The video, shared on TikTok and viewed more than 2.3 million times, shows the father explaining how his son became uncontrollable after getting the motorcycle.

The in-video text read: “I lost my patience.”

Harsh but necessary lesson from dad?

Last month, several Malaysian teens lost their lives after participating in illegal street races and performing stunts on their motorcycles.

Fearing the same fate for his son, the father decided to burn his son’s bike.

“It’s better that I set this motorcycle on fire before you die on the street!” he declared in the video, as the bike burned on a bed of grass.

He also issued a stern warning to other teens. “This goes out to all the kids who refuse to listen to their parents and stay out late!”

A father’s greatest fear

In a follow-up post, the father explained his actions, acknowledging that while they may seem extreme, they were done out of love.

He said this was the best way he could educate his son, adding that he was willing to sacrifice the motorcycle, which was originally meant for his son to commute to school.

“My biggest fear is getting a call from the police saying my son is at the station for Rempit (illegal) offences, or worse, informing me of my son’s death,” he said.

He reminded young people that their parents work tirelessly to provide food for them and ensure they are safe and well taken care of.

Just last month, a Malaysian police chief urged parents to monitor their children closely, as fatal accidents involving illegal motorcycle races have surged over the past year.

In Malaysia, guardians can also face charges if underage children are caught driving without a license.

Also read: 2 M’sian teen motorcyclists die after attempting stunts at high speed

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @kajolmarey01 on TikTok.