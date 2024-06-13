12-year-old girl in M’sia witnesses father abuse & stab mother to death after argument

12-year-old girl in Malaysia witnesses father fatally stab mother at home

On Wednesday morning (12 June), a 12-year-old girl witnessed her father stab her 48-year-old mother to death at home in Ipoh, Malaysia.

The fatal incident, which occurred in their residence at Kampung Simee, happened after the couple got into a heated argument, Sin Chew Daily News reported.

Man reportedly struck wife with object before stabbing her with knife

Prior to the murder, the couple reportedly had breakfast with their daughter outside.

Upon returning home, however, they got into an argument. The cause of the dispute was not disclosed.

At one point, the altercation quickly escalated when the husband knocked his wife to the ground and struck her with an object.

He later stabbed her to death with a knife, causing her to die on the spot.

Family members of the deceased woman revealed that her husband had also assaulted her multiple times in the past.

Moreover, he had previously engaged in frequent acts of domestic violence.

Deceased woman sustained 3 stab wounds to her chest

After witnessing her mother’s murder, the daughter called her relatives for help. Neighbours also swiftly responded by helping to call the police for assistance.

According to The Star, the woman was found dead on her house porch in a pool of blood.

She sustained three stab wounds to her chest and a head injury.

When the police arrived at the scene, they arrested her 56-year-old husband. A knife and metal rod were also seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily News.