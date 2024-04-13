‘Dream come true’: Man in S’pore surprises father with tickets to New Zealand on Hari Raya

Son surprises father with tickets to New Zealand on Hari Raya

During Hari Raya Puasa, it’s not uncommon for adults to give money to their parents or the elderly .

A man in Singapore took it a step further by surprising his father, who has never travelled outside of Asia, with plane tickets to New Zealand.

On Wednesday (10 April), TikTok user @armandizzaq aka Armand Izzaq Shaqur shared a heartwarming video of his dad’s reaction to the gift.

Many netizens praised his sweet gesture and commended him for being a good son.

Father gets tickets to New Zealand as surprise

The touching clip starts with Armand handing his father a gold Hari Raya packet, which the latter cautiously opened.

“Dad has always dreamed his whole life of going to New Zealand, figured it was time to make a life-long dream come true,” wrote the 26-year-old tech education specialist.

He added that he wanted to do something to recognise how hard his father, 52-year-old Victor Shaqur, works.

Apart from being a deputy dorm manager at PPT Lodge 1B (a foreign worker dormitory), Mr Victor is also a part-time DJ, said Armand to MS News.

As his father unfolded the paper, Armand announced: “We are going on a father-son trip to New Zealand.”

Other than a loud “What!?”, his father was “genuinely too stunned to speak”.

Armand had even reached out to his dad’s workplace to get his leave approved on his behalf.

Seemingly a man of few words, Armand’s father then hugged him, the two sharing a heartwarming embrace.

Netizens moved by thoughtful surprise

Many TikTok users praised Armand for his thoughtful gift, pointing out that his parents raised him well.

Some admitted the video moved them to tears.

Overall, most commenters agreed that Armand was a “good son” and wished them a good holiday.

