‘Dream come true’: Man in S’pore surprises father with tickets to New Zealand on Hari Raya

'Dream come true': Man in S'pore surprises father with tickets to New Zealand on Hari Raya

Latest News Singapore

Is someone cutting onions right now?

By - 13 Apr 2024, 4:04 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Son surprises father with tickets to New Zealand on Hari Raya

During Hari Raya Puasa, it’s not uncommon for adults to give money to their parents or the elderly .

A man in Singapore took it a step further by surprising his father, who has never travelled outside of Asia, with plane tickets to New Zealand.

On Wednesday (10 April), TikTok user @armandizzaq aka Armand Izzaq Shaqur shared a heartwarming video of his dad’s reaction to the gift.

@armandizzaq

father and son trip soon ❤️ #sgtiktok #tiktoksg

♬ original sound – Armand Izzaq – Armand Izzaq

Many netizens praised his sweet gesture and commended him for being a good son.

Father gets tickets to New Zealand as surprise

The touching clip starts with Armand handing his father a gold Hari Raya packet, which the latter cautiously opened.

“Dad has always dreamed his whole life of going to New Zealand, figured it was time to make a life-long dream come true,” wrote the 26-year-old tech education specialist.

surprises father new zealand

Source: @armandizzaq on TikTok

He added that he wanted to do something to recognise how hard his father, 52-year-old Victor Shaqur, works.

Apart from being a deputy dorm manager at PPT Lodge 1B (a foreign worker dormitory), Mr Victor is also a part-time DJ, said Armand to MS News.

As his father unfolded the paper, Armand announced: “We are going on a father-son trip to New Zealand.”

surprises father new zealand

Source: @armandizzaq on TikTok

Other than a loud “What!?”, his father was “genuinely too stunned to speak”.

Armand had even reached out to his dad’s workplace to get his leave approved on his behalf.

surprises father new zealand

Source: @armandizzaq on TikTok

Seemingly a man of few words, Armand’s father then hugged him, the two sharing a heartwarming embrace.

surprises father new zealand

Source: @armandizzaq on TikTok

Netizens moved by thoughtful surprise

Many TikTok users praised Armand for his thoughtful gift, pointing out that his parents raised him well.

Source: TikTok

Some admitted the video moved them to tears.

Source: TikTok

Overall, most commenters agreed that Armand was a “good son” and wished them a good holiday.

Source: TikTok

Also read: M’sian Dressed As Delivery Man Returns From New Zealand To Surprise Parents, They Burst Into Tears

M’sian Dressed As Delivery Man Returns From New Zealand To Surprise Parents, They Burst Into Tears

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @armandizzaq on TikTok.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

  • More From Author