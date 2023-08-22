Female Passenger In Seletar Accident That Split Car In Half Passes Away In Hospital

On 11 Aug, news emerged of a tragic accident in Seletar which resulted in the death of a male passenger at the scene.

After arriving at the accident site, authorities conveyed two individuals to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police have now confirmed that one of them, a female passenger, has died as well.

Female passenger passes away days after accident in Seletar

Citing a police statement, TODAY reported that the female passenger of the car involved in the serious accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) had succumbed to her injuries and passed away in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital today (22 Aug).

Her death comes almost two weeks after the accident in Seletar which split the vehicle she was in in half. Her death marks the second fatality from the incident, The Straits Times (ST) reports.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics, upon arriving at the scene, pronounced a male car passenger dead.

They then transported her and the driver of her vehicle to the hospital.

Investigations into accident still ongoing

Police have stated that they believe the vehicle “self-skidded” along the slip road. The impact of the accident then caused the car to be ripped in half.

Footage of the accident’s aftermath showed that the front half of the vehicle was missing its roof, with its windshield and windows shattered.

The front seats of the car were also visible with one door hanging open. In addition, the collision seemed to have flung the vehicle’s back half across the road divider.

It laid on its side with its tyres askew, a disturbing image of how serious the accident was.

Police have stated that investigations into the tragedy are still ongoing.

MS News wishes the loved ones of the deceased our sincere condolences. May she rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Telegram and TikTok.