Co-founder of M’sian streetwear brand chases & brake-checks car in Ferrari, suspended from company

Malaysian fashion brand co-founder suspended after Ferrari road rage incident in Subang Jaya

The co-founder of Malaysian streetwear label Stoned & Co has been suspended from his duties after a road rage incident involving a Ferrari went viral online.

The incident, which took place at around 4.10am on 27 Dec 2025, was captured on dashcam footage that later circulated widely on social media.

A police report was filed on 11 Jan, prompting investigations.

Honking incident outside closed store escalates

The video shows a car with at least two occupants driving through SS15 in Subang Jaya, when they encountered 33-year-old Tan Jia Hui standing on the road outside Stoned & Co’s closed flagship outlet.

After the driver sounded the horn, Tan stepped aside but began arguing with the occupants as the car drove past, directing insults at them.

The occupants were heard commenting on what they described as his “arrogant” reaction, despite him having been obstructing the road.

As the vehicle exited the area, one occupant noticed that Tan had begun following them in his Ferrari, urging the driver to keep going.

Ferrari overtakes car & brakes abruptly

Around 15 seconds later, the footage cuts to the camcar travelling at speed along an empty stretch of road.

Tan’s Ferrari is seen overtaking the vehicle before braking suddenly in front of it.

Fortunately, the camcar is able to stop in time, narrowly avoiding a collision.

Tan then exits his vehicle and confronts the occupants, shouting at them.

One of the occupants urges the driver to leave, after which the camcar drives around the Ferrari and exits the scene.

According to police, preliminary investigations found that Tan had tailgated the vehicle, stopped abruptly, and obstructed its path, actions that could have endangered other road users.

Stoned & Co co-founder apologises, surrenders to police

Tan surrendered himself to the police for questioning on the night of 12 Jan and was subsequently released on bail pending investigations.

Authorities are probing the case under Section 279 of the Penal Code for rash driving and Section 341 for wrongful restraint.

A separate traffic-related investigation is also being conducted under the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for obstruction.

Tan later issued a public apology on Instagram, describing the incident as a “moment of poor [judgement]” and acknowledging that reacting emotionally was not the appropriate response, regardless of the situation.

In the post, he stressed that the incident was unrelated to Stoned & Co and was not a publicity stunt or an act endorsed by the brand.

He added that he takes full responsibility for his actions and recognises the need to reflect on how he conducts himself.

Tan also said he had previously attempted to contact the other driver to apologise personally and offer to repair or pay for damage to the vehicle caused by stone chips, but was unable to reach him.

Stoned & Co suspends co-founder pending internal review

In an official media statement released on 12 Jan, Stoned & Co Malaysia said the conduct shown in the video did not reflect the brand’s values, culture, or professional standards.

While describing the incident as personal conduct, the company acknowledged that individuals in leadership positions carry broader responsibilities.

Management convened an emergency meeting and announced Tan’s immediate suspension from all duties, pending the outcome of internal investigations.

“We are committed to ensuring that accountability is upheld within our leadership and [organisation],” the company said, adding that it would cooperate fully with relevant authorities.

Stoned & Co also expressed regret over the distress caused and asked for “space and fairness” as due process takes its course.

