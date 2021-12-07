McDonald’s Has 1-For-1 Double Filet-O-Fish Deal From 4am On 8 Dec

Everyone loves a good deal, be it for electronics, lifestyle products, and especially food.

While the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events might be over, good bargains will still come our way if one knows where to look.

Come Wednesday (8 Dec), McDonald’s will be running a 1-for-1 deal for its Double Filet-O-Fish burger.

Image from McDonald’s app

To enjoy the deal, customers need only scan the QR code available on the McDonald’s app.

2 Filet-O-Fish for $5.40 during McDonald’s 8 Dec promo

With the promo, customers can enjoy 2 Double Filet-O-Fish burgers for just $5.40.

Valid from 4am, this will be the perfect supper treat for football fans watching the Champions League matches.

While each customer can only redeem the promo once, there appear to be 2 ‘timeslots’, 4-11am, and 11am-11.55pm, so customers might be able to enjoy the deal once during both periods.

Image from McDonald’s app

The deal is only available on 8 Dec, so we advise marking it down on your calendars to avoid missing out.

Valid at all outlets except NTU & polytechnic stores

Customers will have to ‘redeem’ the deal via the McDonald’s app and scan their QR code at the in-store kiosk.

Image from McDonald’s app

Upon activation, the QR code will expire within a few minutes, so it might be wise to only do so when you’re paying at the restaurant.

The deal is valid at all McDonald’s outlets in Singapore except those in polytechnics or the one at NTU. It is also not valid for McDelivery orders.

Share the love for fish burgers

While shopping deals are rather common during this time of the year, it’s not every day that we see buy-one-get-one food deals.

If you know someone who can’t get enough of McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish, or just want something to snack on while watching the Champions League fixtures, tag them in the comments to share the news.

