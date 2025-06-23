‘Say Ma’am’: Filipino expat shares how S’porean friend regularly makes ‘racist’ jokes about domestic helpers

Filipino expat questions Singaporean friend’s racist jokes about domestic helpers

A Filipino expat has called out a Singaporean friend for repeatedly making “racist” jokes about their nationality, sparking intense debate on Reddit about casual racism and how Filipinos are perceived in Singapore.

Woman jokes Filipino friend should clean up at BBQ

In a now-viral post on r/askSingapore (22 June), the OP shared that they had been friends with a Singaporean woman for two years while living in an English-speaking country.

But the friendship has grown increasingly uncomfortable due to the woman’s frequent remarks about Filipinos being domestic helpers.

“Every once in a while, she would make jokes about how Filipinos are known for being domestic helpers,” the OP wrote.

While the OP acknowledged that many Filipinos do work as domestic helpers abroad, they felt that the way their friend would casually joke about it was both inappropriate and offensive.

At a barbecue gathering, the friend turned to the OP and said they should clean up, quipping that it’s because the OP was Filipino.

The comment reportedly stunned the rest of the group into silence, but the OP chose not to react to avoid ruining the mood.

OP told to say ‘Ma’am’ at dinner

In another awkward moment during a group dinner, the OP had asked a friend to pass an item.

The same Singaporean friend allegedly interjected with: “Say Ma’am.”

She then explained to the others that Filipino helpers in Singapore typically use terms like “Ma’am” and “Sir” when addressing their employers.

The OP shared: “No one laughed by the way, it was awkward.” However, the friend seemed to find it amusing despite the silence in the room.

Fed up and confused, the OP asked: “Is this kind of behaviour normalised in SG?”

Netizens appalled by racist remarks

The post triggered an outpouring of support from Singaporean Redditors, many of whom were appalled by the friend’s comments.

One netizen assured the OP that this kind of behaviour is by no means normalised in Singapore.

Many encouraged the OP to reconsider the friendship, with one user asking the OP in disbelief: “You sure this person is a friend?”

Another commenter advised the OP to confront the friend directly and share their discomfort.

One netizen agreed, saying the OP could just casually share this Reddit thread with the friend as a hint.

Also read: S’poreans discuss being multiracial, most argue that we have ‘racial tolerance at most’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from South China Morning Post for illustration purposes only.