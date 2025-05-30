Türkiye to fine airline passengers who stand before the seatbelt sign is turned off upon landing

Türkiye to fine passengers who stand before seatbelt sign is off

Passengers flying into Türkiye now risk fines if they stand up before the seatbelt sign is switched off upon landing, according to the Turkish Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The new regulation, which took effect earlier this month, follows a sharp increase in complaints about unsafe passenger behaviour, such as standing prematurely and reaching for overhead luggage before the aircraft has come to a complete stop.

Standing too early could cost you more than S$80

Although the official amount isn’t listed in the authority’s guidance, Turkish media reports that violators could face fines of 2,603 Turkish lira (about S$86).

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the rule was implemented due to a “serious increase” in incidents of passengers ignoring in-flight safety procedures.

Standing while the aircraft is still taxiing can lead to jostling, create safety hazards, and disrupt fellow passengers.

Airlines must warn & report offenders

To enforce the rule, all commercial airlines operating flights to or within Türkiye must now issue a clear in-flight reminder after landing.

The announcement must explicitly instruct passengers to remain seated with their seatbelts fastened until the aircraft has parked and the seatbelt sign is turned off.

If anyone disobeys, cabin crew are required to file a Disruptive Passenger Report to the DGCA.

National carrier Turkish Airlines has already updated its post-landing announcement to reflect this directive.

As one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, welcoming tens of millions of visitors annually, Türkiye hopes the new rule will improve safety, reduce cabin incidents, and encourage more orderly disembarkation.

Also read: Singapore Airlines & Scoot to ban use of power banks on flights from 1 April



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Stefan Botezatu’s Images on Canva, for illustration purposes only.