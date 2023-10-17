Fire Erupts At Lim Chu Kang Chinese Cemetery On 15 Oct, Blaze Involves Vegetation

Fire At Lim Chu Kang Chinese Cemetery On 15 Oct Put Out With 2 Hose Reels

A large fire engulfed the vegetation around the Chinese cemetery at Lim Chu Kang on 15 Oct.

Several TikTok users posted videos of the fire.

One of the videos went particularly viral amidst some users’ claims that there seemed to be a “white figure” standing there.

However, it’s likely that the users were looking at a bus stop sign.

TikTok users share scene of fire at Lim Chu Kang cemetery on 15 Oct

TikTok user @abgzack591 was one of those who posted videos of the fire on the social media platform.

@abgzack591 JUST NOW TAICHI Chinese cemetery 10pm+ **take note Google LIM CHU KANG FIRE… It’s common that place to catch fire..Why?? PLS Google fyp ♬ original sound – AbgZack – AbgZack

Driving past a bus stop, they managed to capture scenes of a large fire at the Lim Chu Kang cemetery.

The video also shows a police car, as well as a bus stop.

Oddly enough, a few users in the comments claimed they could see a “white figure” in the video, hinting at some paranormal activity, but this is unconfirmed.

Others were also sceptical that the OP had posted a new video as there was a similar fire that took place at a Lim Chu Kang cemetery back in 2019.

However, the OP countered that the fire did occur on 15 Oct.

Another video shared by @mxhdnx offers a closer look at the scene.

The fire appears to have involved vegetation and covered a large swath of the land.

As the OP got closer, it was clear that there was indeed some vegetation on fire.

Vegetation fires erupted in October

There has seemingly been a spate of fires near vegetation this month. One occurred in Pasir Ris and another in Tampines.

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), NParks noted that we can help prevent such fires by not smoking or littering in green spaces.

However, the cause of these fires is still to be determined.

MS News has contacted SCDF for more information and will update the article when they get back.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @mxhdnx on TikTok.