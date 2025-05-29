Fire breaks out at Whampoa Heights, sends elderly woman to hospital

Fire breaks out at Whampoa Heights on 29 May, elderly woman conveyed to hospital

A fire broke out at Block 22 Jalan Tenteram in Whampoa Heights on Thursday morning (29 May), prompting a swift response from emergency services.

An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital after reportedly collapsing from smoke inhalation.

Blaze allegedly originated from 2nd floor

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fire erupted at around 11am from a two-bedroom unit on the second floor. Thick smoke and flames were seen billowing out of the flat as firefighters rushed to the scene.

By the time reporters arrived at noon, the fire had been extinguished, but the aftermath drew a crowd of concerned residents who gathered on the ground floor to observe the ongoing operations.

The blaze reportedly spread to the third floor, raising concerns about the extent of the damage, reported The Straits Times.

Elderly woman inhales smoke after trying to retrieve valuables

An elderly woman and her son, believed to be occupants of one of the affected units, initially managed to escape the blaze.

However, in a heart-stopping turn, the woman allegedly attempted to re-enter the burning flat to retrieve her valuables, and reportedly suffered smoke inhalation.

She was conveyed to the hospital for medical treatment. Her current condition is not yet known.

MS News has contacted the SPF and SCDF for more information.

Not the first fire at Whampoa Heights

This is not the first time a fire has occurred at this estate.

In 2021, a similar incident occurred, where a raging fire engulfed a residential unit on the second floor.

A total of 10 people were conveyed to the hospital, of whom three were children who had sustained injuries and smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.

