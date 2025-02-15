Father & daughter set off firework rocket in M’sia neighbourhood, it launches into neighbour’s house

Family ignites firework rocket that launches into neighbour’s house

On Wednesday (12 Feb), Instagram user @huiyi0805 shared a video showing herself and her father igniting a firework rocket, which ended up hitting their neighbor’s house.

The incident occured in a residential neighbourhood in Malaysia at around 9.21pm.

In the footage, the father lights up the firework rocket that had been placed across the street.

Though the rocket appeared to be pointing upwards, it suddenly took a trajectory of its own — arching into another home before exploding into an array of sparks.

Security footage showed the pair running into their home in a panic after witnessing the incident.

Daughter says it was purely an accident

Hui Yi shared with MS News that her family does not usually light fireworks in their neighbourhood.

She added that the incident was fully an accident, and that although their first reaction was to run, they subsequently made sure that nothing happened to their neighbour’s home.

According to Hui Yi, the family has a good relationship with their neighbours.

She also shared that after apologising to the affected household, they had nothing bad to say.

After the video was posted, some netizens left joking comments, clearly amused by the father and daughter’s actions.

However, others were less impressed and criticised their behaviour, stating that they didn’t seem remorseful for an action that could have led to damaged property or injuries.

Featured image adapted from @huiyi0805 on Instagram.