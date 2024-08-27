Photographer captures fireworks in Japan that end up looking like a gate to The Upside Down

Photographer in Japan snaps fireworks that look like portal to The Upside Down

On 23 Aug, X user @citron1015 shared a jaw-dropping image that looked like a scene straight out of a sci-fi thriller.

Taken at a fireworks festival in Japan, the photo has an eerie vibe, as if it captured the moment right before the apocalypse.

With its ominous glow, it’s also giving major ‘Stranger Things’ vibes — specifically, the creepy entrance to The Upside Down.

We’re half-expecting Eleven to show up and close it before things get out of hand.

In just four days, the post exploded — pun intended — with over 9.3 million views and 210,000 likes.

One user quipped, “The power of darkness is too strong,” while another chimed in, saying it looked like demons were about to spill out of the sky.

A strange photo among many pretty ones

Responding to questions from local media, the photographer revealed they were at a festival in Shizuoka.

The city’s tourism website notes that the annual fireworks festival takes place on 21 Aug.

It is one of the rare events where fireworks are launched from the middle of a mountain.

The photographer, like many others, got caught up in the festival’s excitement and snapped away with their phone.

However, upon returning to their inn, they were astonished to find one photo with a strange, otherworldly look.

“I was surprised to discover I had captured something I wasn’t supposed to,” the photographer remarked.

“Perhaps it was some automatic feature on the smartphone that caused this effect.”

Despite the eerie vibe of the photo, the photographer also shared videos from the festival that highlight the beautiful and vibrant fireworks Japan is famous for.

