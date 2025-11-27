Stranded flood victim in Thailand shoots at rescue worker in frustration over delayed aid

Flood victim in Thailand shoots at rescue worker on jet ski carrying food, further suspends rescue operation

While many residents were left stranded and patiently waiting in their homes for the rescue effort, one flood victim in Hat Yai, Thailand, decided to vent their frustration at the workers and shot at a jet ski delivering food.

The incident was shared by the rescue worker on Facebook on Tuesday (25 Nov), adding that the situation had caused rescue efforts to be further delayed.

Frustration boils over as flood victims take aim at aid worker

The rescue worker, who was delivering food to those stranded by severe flooding, explained that while the team was doing their best, the sheer volume of people in need made it impossible to reach everyone immediately.

Carrying 300 boxes of food, he was only able to deliver supplies to three homes, as each household had so many people to feed.

In his initial post, he appealed to the people of Hat Yai to remain calm, emphasising that the delay was not due to a lack of effort.

However, the worker’s post took a more alarming tone when he revealed that, while travelling, he was shot at from behind.

‘I got shot at three times in the back’

Around 10 minutes later, he posted a second update to explain the situation.

“I came to help people, but ended up getting shot at three times in the back,” he wrote in the update. “I’m packing up my boat and leaving. Sorry.”

His post quickly went viral, accumulating over 10,000 shares as commenters expressed their support for the worker and voiced their frustration over the difficult situation.

Some even inquired about the location where the incident occurred.

Local politician confirms shooting incident, explains aid challenges

To address public concern, local politician Mr Noomkaew confirmed the incident in a Facebook post of his own.

He explained that while many people are desperate for help, the rescue teams have a set route, prioritising the most at-risk areas and delivering food to those who have been stranded the longest.

“When we set off on our boat, we see tons of people asking for help,” he wrote. “But we already have a set destination to help victims in greater danger or to deliver food to those who have been starving for even longer.”

He acknowledged that, without time to explain the reasons for their delays, frustrated residents might feel ignored when rescue boats pass by.

According to the Bangkok Post, experts predict that many of Thailand’s key economic areas could remain underwater for weeks, with the floods potentially lasting well into mid-December.

