Flooding in Marina Bay & Bedok Reservoir due to improper drainage, PUB working to address issues

2 incidents of flooding took place in Marina Bay & Bedok Reservoir during recent monsoon surge

During the recent monsoon surge, two incidents of flooding took place at Marina Bay and Bedok Reservoir.

These were due to improper drainage, said national water agency PUB in a Facebook post on Monday (24 March).

Taxi seen submerged near Marina Bay MRT

The flooding at Marina Bay took place last Friday (21 March) along Central Lane 3, near Marina Bay MRT station, PUB said.

A video sent in to STOMP showed a man wading in knee-deep water next to a partially-submerged ComfortDelGro cab.

The location was identified as Park Street.

The flooded area along Central Lane 3 is a paved road that was constructed to facilitate access to an adjacent worksite, PUB explained.

No proper drainage was implemented in the area for the conveyance of stormwater, according to PUB checks.

Flooding occurs at Bedok Reservoir HDB lift lobby

The second flooding incident occurred early on Sunday (23 March) morning.

A video sent in to STOMP showed an HDB lift lobby inundated with water, with the flooding extending to the void deck and foot of the block too.

The location was identified as Block 129 Bedok Reservoir Road.

PUB said the internal drains near the lift lobby were found to be choked with debris.

Marina Bay & Bedok Reservoir flooding could have been prevented: PUB

In both cases, flooding could have been prevented, PUB said.

Proper drainage measures should have been implemented, and timely maintenance of the internal drainage system should have been ensured, it noted, adding:

PUB is working closely with the relevant authorities to address the issues.

It also works with stakeholders such as building owners and developers on measures that have to be taken to strengthen flood resilience, including minimum platform and crest levels for buildings and flood protection measures.

Mountbatten & Jalan Seaview flooded for 2 hours on 20 March

The monsoon surge last week, the third this year, prompted PUB to issue flood risk alerts for a number of locations across Singapore.

This included flood-prone areas such as Mountbatten Road and Jalan Seaview, as well as the Pan-Island Expressway and East Coast Parkway.

Last Thursday (20 March), a 15m stretch of the junction of Mountbatten Road and Jalan Seaview was flooded for about two hours. The flooding extended to the premises of a nearby property.

This was due to a combination of heavy rainfall and high tide, temporarily overwhelming an adjacent canal and surrounding roadside drains, PUB said.

