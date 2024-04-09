Rim cover flies off after van hits kerb at Braddell junction, strikes passing car’s hood

Van loses rim cover after hitting kerb at Braddell junction

It’s a bird, it’s a plane! No, it’s just a rim cover.

On Monday (8 April), Facebook page ROADS.sg posted a video of a rim cover flying off a van after the vehicle hit a kerb at a Braddell Road junction.

The rim cover subsequently struck a car on the other side of the road.

Some netizens have called for a ban on rim covers, while others joked the flying object resembled UFO sightings.

Flying rim cover hits car in Braddell

According to the timestamp on the footage, the incident occurred at around 12.51pm yesterday (8 April).

In ROADS.sg’s video, a van is seen driving along a busy road junction near Braddell Road.

The left side of the vehicle then hits a kerb, causing the back tyre’s rim cover to dislodge and come flying off.

The impact of the kerb collision was so powerful that the rim cover flew across the road and landed on the hood of a passing car.

It is unclear if the car was damaged, or if the van driver realised the rim cover had dislodged from his vehicle.

Netizens poke fun at incident

Facebook commenters were quick to joke about the situation, saying the flying rim cover mimicked something extraterrestrial.

“That’s how UFO videos happen,” said one netizen.

Others said it resembled an iconic hero’s weapon — specifically, “Captain America’s shield”.

Meanwhile, some commenters took the incident more seriously and called for a ban on rim covers, in case it hits a person.

Overall, most were thankful the “flying saucer” did not hit a motorcyclist or a pedestrian, which could have resulted in serious injuries.

