‘Breaks my heart to see this’: S’porean netizens divided over photo of GRAB delivery woman with infant in baby carrier

Woman spotted making food deliveries with infant in baby carrier, divides netizens’ reactions

A photo of a woman making food deliveries on an electric scooter drew polarising reactions on Reddit.

While there was nothing unusual about this, it was the fact that she had an infant in a carrier at her front, along with the thermal delivery backpack on her back, that divided the internet.

One user posted the image on the subreddit r/SingaporeRaw on Friday (23 May) with the caption, “Breaks my heart to see this”.

However, it was originally posted by “My Grandfather’s Road” on Facebook in a post commending working mums on Mother’s Day, 12 May.

Some netizens empathise with working mum

Many commended the mum for working hard and doing everything she could to provide and care for her baby at the same time, despite the unfavourable conditions.

They speculated that the woman may have taken her child to her deliveries due to the high cost of infant care.

However, some responded that subsidies can cover a significant chunk of the cost, but the lack of slots at infant care centres could be the problem.

One user also urged others not to be quick to judge the woman by a single photo, saying they could have been on their way home from infant care.

Others disagree with bringing baby to food deliveries

While many empathised with the mum, some also disapproved of her bringing her baby to do deliveries.

They raised concerns about road safety and heatstroke, as infants are less capable of regulating their body temperature compared to adults.

Several users also chimed in, saying couples shouldn’t have kids if they cannot afford them.

However, one commenter remarked that the birth rate in Singapore is low due to people needing to compromise between earning a living and caring for their children.

