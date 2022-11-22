Man Allegedly Gets Food Poisoning From Encik Tan Yew Tee Point, Shows Manager Vomit As Proof

Curry Chicken Cutlet Rice At Encik Tan At Yew Tee Point Allegedly Gives Man Food Poisoning

Commonly found in heartland shopping malls across Singapore, Encik Tan is a popular dining establishment with diverse dishes for customers to choose from.

A man who dined at the Encik Tan outlet in Yew Tee, however, allegedly came down with food poisoning after his meal.

Adamant that his food poisoning was a result of food from the establishment, he confronted the manager of the outlet and even presented proof of his vomit.

Man allegedly gets food poisoning from Encik Tan

On 18 Nov, the netizen took to Facebook to recount the unfortunate incident.

On Saturday (12 Nov), he apparently ordered two chicken cutlet rice sets from the Encik Tan outlet at Yew Tee Point and consumed them at home.

He then took a nap and woke up with an upset stomach.

Thinking nothing of it, he continued with his job as a GrabFood rider.

Throughout the day, however, he recalled feeling unwell and felt lethargic. His plight worsened in the evening when he allegedly vomited twice at Lot One Shoppers’ Mall.

Confronts manager of Encik Tan outlet at Yew Tee

Afterwards, when he started feeling better, the OP returned to the Encik Tan outlet and confronted the manager, going as far as showing pictures of his vomit, which was allegedly full of “curry and vegetables”.

In response, the manager apparently said she will “take note” of the situation and asked if it could be the result of other food that the OP had consumed.

The OP subsequently emailed a letter of feedback to Fei Siong Group, which manages Encik Tan.

In response to his complaint, they conducted an internal investigation on the matter.

Throughout the process, however, they did not find any lapses in the food preparation process, nor did they receive other such feedback of food poisoning.

Upset by the lack of compensation or refund, the OP has also reached out to National Environment Agency (NEA).

In response to MS News queries, the OP shared that he consumed the food at about 2.30pm and vomited later that evening at about 7pm.

MS News has reached out to Fei Siong Group for a statement on this incident and will update this article when they get back.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Yew Tee Point.